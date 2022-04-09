These are the best primary schools in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews. Picture: Dave Thompson/ PA Wire

11 best primary and junior schools in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

PORTSMOUTH is home to many primary and junior schools across the island.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 4:29 pm

If you are a parent applying for school starter places, you might be wondering how your nearest one is rated.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary and junior schools in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews.

Included are schools with two or more reviews on Google.

1. Corpus Christi R C Primary School

This primary school in Gladys Avenue, North End has a 4 star rating on Google Reviews.

2. Meon Junior School

This school in Shelford Road, Southsea, has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews.

3. Copnor Primary School

This primary school in Copnor Road has a 4.3 star rating on Google Reviews.

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary

This primary school in Cottage View has a 4.3 star rating on Google Reviews.

