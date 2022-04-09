11 best primary and junior schools in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

If you are a parent applying for school starter places, you might be wondering how your nearest one is rated.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary and junior schools in Portsmouth according to Google Reviews.

Included are schools with two or more reviews on Google.

Make sure to click through all the pages!

1. Corpus Christi R C Primary School This primary school in Gladys Avenue, North End has a 4 star rating on Google Reviews.

2. Meon Junior School This school in Shelford Road, Southsea, has a 4.2 star rating on Google Reviews.

3. Copnor Primary School This primary school in Copnor Road has a 4.3 star rating on Google Reviews.

4. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary This primary school in Cottage View has a 4.3 star rating on Google Reviews.