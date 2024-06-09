Taking place on Saturday, June 8, the St Vincent’s Fun Day had something for everyone to get involved in. The event, which was held at the school grounds, welcomed more than 1,000 people who were able to get stuck into a range of activities including games, sports demonstrations, colourful jugglers, stilt-walkers, clowns and other acts from Storm In A Teacup Circus.
Executive Principal Andy Grant said: “We really see ourselves as part of the vibrant community in Gosport and the Summer Fest gives us the opportunity to welcome everyone in to see our beautiful waterside site and to get a taste for what we do here.
“I know the students and staff really relish the opportunity to show off what they do.”