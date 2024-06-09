12 fantastic pictures from incredible family fun day at St Vincent College

By Sophie Lewis
Published 9th Jun 2024, 11:23 BST
It was smiles all round at a family fun day in Gosport which has returned for its third year.

Taking place on Saturday, June 8, the St Vincent’s Fun Day had something for everyone to get involved in. The event, which was held at the school grounds, welcomed more than 1,000 people who were able to get stuck into a range of activities including games, sports demonstrations, colourful jugglers, stilt-walkers, clowns and other acts from Storm In A Teacup Circus.

Executive Principal Andy Grant said: “We really see ourselves as part of the vibrant community in Gosport and the Summer Fest gives us the opportunity to welcome everyone in to see our beautiful waterside site and to get a taste for what we do here.

“I know the students and staff really relish the opportunity to show off what they do.”

Here are 12 pictures from the fun event:

Pictured is: Andy Grant, Executive Principal of the Learning Trust at ST Vincents College with the band VigilantePicture: Keith Woodland (080621-45)

1. St Vincent College Fun Day

1. St Vincent College Fun Day

Pictured is: Music in the College Grounds Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-41)

2. St Vincent College Fun Day

2. St Vincent College Fun Day

Pictured is: Go Carts and Bouncy Castles Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-40)

3. St Vincent College Fun Day

3. St Vincent College Fun Day

Pictured is: Marvels and Meltdowns Picture: Keith Woodland (080621-34)

4. St Vincent College Fun Day

4. St Vincent College Fun Day

