14 Ofsted ratings released in 2025 including Cams Hill School and Purbrook Infant School

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th Feb 2025, 11:15 BST
Every year hundreds of schools across the country are inspected by Ofsted.

This year, there have already been a number of published Ofsted inspections from schools in and around the Portsmouth area including Warren Park Primary School. A number of schools have made significant progress since their previous inspection including King’s Academy Bay House which has jumped from a requires improvement rating to a good rating.

Here are 14 Ofsted ratings released this year:

1. Ofsted 2025

The Harbour School, Portsmouth, received a requires improvement Ofsted rating following its inspection which was published on January 29, 2025.

2. The Harbour School, Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which was published on January 29, 2025.

3. Ark Charter Academy

King's Academy College Park (Junior) received a positive Ofsted rating following its inspection which was published on January 13, 2025. The school received good ratings for its inspected categories.

4. King's Academy College Park (Junior)

