15 dazzling photos as Purbrook Park School enjoy a glitzy prom at the Utilita Bowl Hedge End

By Joe Williams
Published 28th Jun 2024, 08:29 BST
A Waterlooville school celebrated its prom in style as pupils enjoyed a glitzy evening at a popular hotel.

Purbrook Park School held their prom night on Thursday, June 28 at the Hilton Hotel in the Utilita Bowl, Hedge End. Pupils were dressed glamorously as they arrived in a number of different vehicles, from classic cars to sports cars and Humvees. One pupil even rode in on a horse.

The evening celebrated the culmination of the pupils time at school and rewarded all of the hard work and effort that they have put in over the year.

Here are 15 photos of Purbrook Park School enjoying their prom:

A group of friends arrive in a Humvee to the Purbrook Park School promPicture: Sarah Standing (270624-5798)

A pupil from Purbrook Park School arrives in a classic car to their school prom at the Utilita Bowl.Picture: Sarah Standing (270624-5802)

A group of friends pose in front of Ferrari as friends and family watch on.Picture: Sarah Standing (270624-5743)

Pupils from Purbrook Park School in Waterlooville, enjoyed their Prom at the Hilton Hotel within the Utilita Bowl, Hedge End, on Thursday, June 27, 2024.Picture: Sarah Standing (270624-5587)

