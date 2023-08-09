Results day is right around the corner and many young people are planning the next stage of their life.

Many will have already organised a place at university, while others are still undecided. Last decisions may need to be made through clearing.

MORE LIKE THIS: 17 pictures from the University of Portsmouth graduations

The Complete University Guide has pulled together a list of all the universities in Hampshire and the South East of England – ranking them from worst to best.

Each university has been given a score out of 1000. Entry standards, satisfaction, research quality, research intensity, spending on academic services, expenditure on facilities, the proportion of first year students who continue their studies, staffing levels and the outcomes for graduates are all considered.

Here are the best universities in Hampshire and the South East.

1 . University of Buckingham - 16 The University of Buckingham was given a score of 416 out of 1000 by the Complete University Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Buckinghamshire New University - 15 Buckinghamshire New University was given a score of 486 out of 1000 by the Complete University Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . Canterbury Christ Church University - 14 Canterbury Christ Church University was given a score of 526 out of 1000 by the Complete University Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . University of Winchester - 13 The University of Winchester was given a score of 545 out of 1000 by the Complete University Guide. Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales