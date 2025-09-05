The worst 16 state secondary schools in Portsmouth as revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table

Published 5th Sep 2025, 17:22 BST

The 16 state secondary schools with the lowest GCSE grades have been revealed in The Telegraph's 2025 GCSE league table.

With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.

Secondary schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.

Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:

  • English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
  • Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
  • Progress 8 score (5 points)
  • Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
  • Comparison with local authority (4 points)
  • Pupil destinations (5 points)
  • Entries options (3 points)
  • Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
  • Class size (3 points)
  • Truancy (3 points)

Take a look at 16 state secondary schools in, and around, Portsmouth that have been branded below average or well below average, according to The Telegraph GCSE league table:

The Portsmouth Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average.

1. The Portsmouth Academy

The Portsmouth Academy has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average. | The News Photo: -

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average.

2. Mayfield School, Portsmouth

Mayfield School has been awarded a score of 18/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it well below average. | The News Photo: Contributed

Ark Charter Academy has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average.

3. Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy has been awarded a score of 21/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average. | The News Photo: -

Miltoncross Academy School has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average.

4. Miltoncross Academy School, Portsmouth

Miltoncross Academy School has been awarded a score of 19/40 on The Telegraph's GCSE league table, making it below average. | The News Photo: -

