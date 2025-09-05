With Ofsted no longer publishing single-word ratings, The Telegraph has created a new secondary school league table for 2025.
Secondary schools are ranked according to 10 separate criteria, which add up to a maximum score of 40.
Using data for the 2023/24 academic year, the points are awarded as follows:
- English Baccalaureate scores (5 points)
- Attainment 8 scores (5 points)
- Progress 8 score (5 points)
- Disadvantaged pupils score (4 points)
- Comparison with local authority (4 points)
- Pupil destinations (5 points)
- Entries options (3 points)
- Oversubscribed schools (3 points)
- Class size (3 points)
- Truancy (3 points)
Take a look at 16 state secondary schools in, and around, Portsmouth that have been branded below average or well below average, according to The Telegraph GCSE league table: