18 pictures from Priory School's Sports Day on Southsea Common

HUNDREDS of city school pupils took part in a huge sporting event in a wide range of activities on Southsea Common today.

By Chris Broom
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 5:57 pm

Today marked the return of for Priory School’s annual sports day after the pandemic, and almost 1,000 students from Years 7 to 10 took part in activities including rounders, handball, and football, as well as ultimate frisbee as Danish longball.

Here is a selection of pictures from the day’s sporting action.

Rob Andrew, curriculum leader for physical education, said: ‘I’m really happy, there’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.

‘The entire school community pitched in to make this day successful.’

Year 9s at Dodgeball. (160622-6809)

Rob Andrew, curriculum leader for physical education at The Priory School (160622-6872)

Year 7s have a go at Ultimate Frisbee (160622-6715)

Year 7s have a go at Ultimate Frisbee (160622-6720)

