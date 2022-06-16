18 pictures from Priory School's Sports Day on Southsea Common

Today marked the return of for Priory School’s annual sports day after the pandemic, and almost 1,000 students from Years 7 to 10 took part in activities including rounders, handball, and football, as well as ultimate frisbee as Danish longball.
Here is a selection of pictures from the day’s sporting action.
Rob Andrew, curriculum leader for physical education, said: ‘I’m really happy, there’s a lot of preparation that goes into it.
‘The entire school community pitched in to make this day successful.’
