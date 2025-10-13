Secondary schools help young people navigate some of the trickiest years in their young lives, as well as readying them for important qualifications like their GCSEs.

That’s why the school they go to has to be the right fit for them. But parents of next year’s new starters may face more competition than expected to get their child a place at their first choice of local school. Even though the new 2025/26 school year has only just begun, applications for a state-funded secondary school place for next year are already open - and will soon be drawing to a close.

This year’s application deadline is October 31. Although families can still apply after that date, their child may have a lower chance of landing an offer from your preferred school. The outcome to be revealed on national offers day - which will fall on March 2 next year.

Amid the current buzz of attending open days and browsing league tables, some parents may also be curious about their child’s chances of getting into the school they want. Just like with primary schools, the odds are generally pretty good. But with just 83.5% of children nationwide getting an offer from their first choice of secondary for the current 2025/26 school year, some will unfortunately miss out.

With this in mind, we’ve taken a look at the Department of Education’s latest data on schools across the Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton council areas, comparing how many parents put each one down as their number one option, with how many first-choice offers each of them ended up sending out.

Here were the county’s hardest secondaries to get into this year:

1 . St Edmund's Catholic School For the 2025/26 academic year, 436 parents put this local authority-maintained secondary school in Portsmouth down as their first choice of secondary school. But just 233 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just over 53%.

2 . St Mark's Church of England School This year, 190 parents put this maintained all-through school in Southampton down as their top pick. But just 104 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just under 55%.

3 . Crookhorn College This year, 258 parents put this maintained secondary school in Waterlooville down as their top pick. But just 159 first choice offers were handed out – a success rate of just under 62%.