The 23 highest-achieving state primary schools across Hampshire - for the new 2025 school year

Published 18th Aug 2025, 12:49 BST

When it comes to creating a great learning environment, these Hampshire primaries excel 🌠

The wider Hampshire county has more than 17 thousand children set to take their first step into education in the coming weeks - as they begin at a brand new primary school.

This year’s summer holiday period has flown by, and the 2025/26 school year is almost here for families across England. Pupils will head back to the classroom around September 3 across much of Hampshire, including thousands of new starters entering Reception classes.

The primary years are vital for helping children lay a solid groundwork of school skills, which they will rely on throughout the rest of their time in education and beyond. With this in mind, we’ve taken a closer look at the state-funded primary schools across the Hampshire, Portsmouth and Southampton council areas that have excelled at setting their pupils up for future success, using our own unique metric.

The key figure it draws on the proportion of each school’s pupils that completed Year 6 in the most recently-available school year (currently 2023/24), and met the Government’s expected standards in three essential school skills areas; reading, writing and maths. This data has now been finalised, so it is worth noting that results and placings may differ slightly from earlier reports based on interim results.

But performance isn’t the only marker of an excellent learning environment, so we also limited our list to schools with a positive rating in their latest Ofsted inspection. These are going through some big changes, but we’ve restricted the list to schools with either a ‘good’ or ‘outstanding’ overall grade under the previous system, or positive ratings across all categories under the current one. This means their quality of education, student behaviour and attitudes, school leadership and management, and safeguarding practices all met or exceeded government standards.

Here were the 23 Hampshire schools that came out on top:

At the top of the list is this local authority-maintained Anglican primary school in the village of Preston Candover, near Basingstoke. It has about 98 pupils, and was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

At the top of the list is this local authority-maintained Anglican primary school in the village of Preston Candover, near Basingstoke. It has about 98 pupils, and was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 100% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

Next up is Our Lady and St Joseph, a local authority-maintained Catholic primary school in Upper Pennington, Lymington, with a roll size of about 104. It was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 94% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

Next up is Our Lady and St Joseph, a local authority-maintained Catholic primary school in Upper Pennington, Lymington, with a roll size of about 104. It was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 94% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

St Faith’s is a local authority-maintained Anglican primary school in Winchester. It has about 149 pupils, and was most recently rated ‘good’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

St Faith's is a local authority-maintained Anglican primary school in Winchester. It has about 149 pupils, and was most recently rated 'good' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 92% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

This is a local authority-maintained Anglican junior school in Liphook, which takes children from the age of 7. It has about 369 pupils, and was most recently rated ‘outstanding’ overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 88% of its pupils met the Government’s expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

This is a local authority-maintained Anglican junior school in Liphook, which takes children from the age of 7. It has about 369 pupils, and was most recently rated 'outstanding' overall by Ofsted. In the 2023/24 school year, 88% of its pupils met the Government's expected standards in reading, writing, and maths – compared to averages of 60% locally and 61% nationally.

