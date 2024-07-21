35 Ofsted ratings released in 2024 for primary and secondary schools in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant and Waterlooville

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Jul 2024, 16:09 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2024, 16:17 BST
There are plenty of brilliant schools in Portsmouth and its surrounding areas.

Hampshire has hundreds of primary schools across the region, many of which offer children incredible opportunities. Every school across the country will have an Ofsted rating following an inspection from the governing body. Following an inspection, a school will receive either an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. So far this year, there has been over 30 inspections at schools across Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

Here are 35 Ofsted ratings for 2024 including infant, primary and secondary schools in the area:

Milton Park Primary School in Portsmouth, has received a good Ofsted report with some outstanding elements. The report was published on July 18, 2024. Pictured is: (back middle l-r) Ros Middleton, deputy headteacher and Anna Young, assistant headteacher with (front middle) Wendy Fowler, headteacher, Mabel the school well-being dog and some of the children.Picture: Sarah Standing (180724-7332)

2. Milton Park Primary School

Milton Park Primary School in Portsmouth, has received a good Ofsted report with some outstanding elements. The report was published on July 18, 2024. Pictured is: (back middle l-r) Ros Middleton, deputy headteacher and Anna Young, assistant headteacher with (front middle) Wendy Fowler, headteacher, Mabel the school well-being dog and some of the children.Picture: Sarah Standing (180724-7332) Photo: Sarah Standing

Children from the Bee Team and Year R are pictured with assistant head Ms Woodford, back left, and headteacher Mrs Bedson, back right. Rowner Infant School have received a 'Good' as a result of their Ofsted inspection Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-004)

3. Rowner Infant School

Children from the Bee Team and Year R are pictured with assistant head Ms Woodford, back left, and headteacher Mrs Bedson, back right. Rowner Infant School have received a 'Good' as a result of their Ofsted inspection Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100724-004) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Manor Infant and Nursery School has received a good Ofsted following its inspection which was published on July 8, 2024.

4. Manor Infant and Nursery School

Manor Infant and Nursery School has received a good Ofsted following its inspection which was published on July 8, 2024. Photo: Manor Infant and Nursery School

