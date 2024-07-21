Here are 35 Ofsted ratings for 2024 including infant, primary and secondary schools in the area:
2. Milton Park Primary School
Milton Park Primary School in Portsmouth, has received a good Ofsted report with some outstanding elements. The report was published on July 18, 2024. Pictured is: (back middle l-r) Ros Middleton, deputy headteacher and Anna Young, assistant headteacher with (front middle) Wendy Fowler, headteacher, Mabel the school well-being dog and some of the children.Picture: Sarah Standing (180724-7332) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. Rowner Infant School
Children from the Bee Team and Year R are pictured with assistant head Ms Woodford, back left, and headteacher Mrs Bedson, back right. Rowner Infant School have received a 'Good' as a result of their Ofsted inspection
4. Manor Infant and Nursery School
Manor Infant and Nursery School has received a good Ofsted following its inspection which was published on July 8, 2024. Photo: Manor Infant and Nursery School
