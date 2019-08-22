46 pictures capture joy as Portsmouth students collect their GCSE results AFTER weeks of anxious waiting students across Portsmouth have finally collected their GCSE results. The News sent photographers to schools across the city this morning. Can you spot yourself in our gallery? Portsmouth High School students celebrate getting their GCSE results. Portsmouth High School Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo UTC Portsmouth students celebrate their GCSE results this morning, (l-r) Lauren McAuley, 16, Andrei Mosorx, 16, Oliver Germain, 16, Kaitlyn Harvey, 16, Elliott Gilkes-Strong, 16, and Taya Fitzgerald, 16. Matthew Scott-Joynt Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo The Portsmouth Academy student Amberley Rankin with her mum Fiona after collecting her GCSE results Sue Macdonald Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo Rahima Bibi collects her results at The Portsmouth Academy Sue Macdonald Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 12