From sparkles and sequins to a horse drawn carriage, everyone pulled out all of the stops for the school’s biggest celebration of the year.
1. Horndean Technology College Prom
Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108) | Chris Moorhouse
2. Horndean Technology College Prom
Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108) | Chris Moorhouse
3. Horndean Technology College Prom
Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel.
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108) | Chris Moorhouse
4. Horndean Technology College Prom
Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel.
Pictured: Leah Carruthers
Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108) | Chris Moorhouse
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.