48 glamorous snaps from Horndean Technology College's enchanting prom night extravaganza

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:46 BST

Students from Horndean Technology College rocked up to their prom in style as they marked the end of their time at secondary school.

Taking place on June 25, dozens of teens turned out suited and booted for one last time before starting college.

From sparkles and sequins to a horse drawn carriage, everyone pulled out all of the stops for the school’s biggest celebration of the year.

Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108)

1. Horndean Technology College Prom

Horndean Technology College has celebrated its prom at Botleigh Grange Hotel. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (250625-108) | Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Photo Sales
Photo Sales
