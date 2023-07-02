52 pictures of Year 6 leavers from schools across the Portsmouth area including Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville
Year 6 children from across the area are putting the final touches to their leavers’ productions and enjoying their last primary school trips as they prepare to say farewell to their junior and primary schools.
To mark the occasion The News invited all of our local schools to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version of our title on June 30 - with 24 schools choosing to take part. If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0066.
In the meantime congratulations to all of these Year 6s – and best of luck for September when you start your secondary school journey.
Page 1 of 13