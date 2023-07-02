News you can trust since 1877
52 pictures of Year 6 leavers from schools across the Portsmouth area including Fareham, Gosport and Waterlooville

Year 6 children from across the area are putting the final touches to their leavers’ productions and enjoying their last primary school trips as they prepare to say farewell to their junior and primary schools.
By Kelly Brown
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 13:26 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 13:28 BST

To mark the occasion The News invited all of our local schools to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version of our title on June 30 - with 24 schools choosing to take part. If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0066.

In the meantime congratulations to all of these Year 6s – and best of luck for September when you start your secondary school journey.

Medina Primary School, Cosham

1. Medina Primary School

Medina Primary School, Cosham Photo: Contributed

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6NB Class in Portsmouth.

2. Arundel Court Primary Academy

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6NB Class in Portsmouth. Photo: Contributed

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6HL Class in Portsmouth.

3. Arundel Court Primary Academy

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6HL Class in Portsmouth. Photo: Contributed

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6HL Class in Portsmouth.

4. Arundel Court Primary Academy

Arundel Court Primary Academy 6HL Class in Portsmouth. Photo: Contributed

