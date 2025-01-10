8 quirky things you'll only know if you went to the University in Portsmouth - Pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 18th Aug 2024, 15:56 GMT
Updated 10th Jan 2025, 18:30 GMT
Thousands of people move to the city every year to study at the university.

As a University of Portsmouth alumni, of course I’m going to be a bit biased – but the city is truly a wonderful place to study. From the unique combination of city life with scenic views to the nightlife and events throughout the year, the city has so much on offer, especially if you’re a student. The university has approximately 28,000 students including more than 5,000 international students from 160 countries around the world, all of whom will go through similar experiences.

I have put together some experiences that you are only likely to know if you went to the University of Portsmouth. Please be aware these will vary in seriousness and they are likely to have no significance to people unfamiliar with Portsmouth.

In 8 pictures, here are some things you will know if you went to the University of Portsmouth:

1. University of Portsmouth

During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already.

2. The University of Portsmouth Library

During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already. Photo: Sarah Standing

Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out.

3. Gida Express

Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out. Photo: Google

Everyone moves into Southsea in the second and third year and people quickly swap nightclubs for bars and pubs.

4. Albert Road, Southsea

Everyone moves into Southsea in the second and third year and people quickly swap nightclubs for bars and pubs. Photo: Google

