As a University of Portsmouth alumni, of course I’m going to be a bit biased – but the city is truly a wonderful place to study. From the unique combination of city life with scenic views to the nightlife and events throughout the year, the city has so much on offer, especially if you’re a student. The university has approximately 28,000 students including more than 5,000 international students from 160 countries around the world, all of whom will go through similar experiences.
I have put together some experiences that you are only likely to know if you went to the University of Portsmouth. Please be aware these will vary in seriousness and they are likely to have no significance to people unfamiliar with Portsmouth.
