As a University of Portsmouth alumni, of course I’m going to be a bit biased – but the city is truly a wonderful place to study. From the unique combination of city life with scenic views to the nightlife and events throughout the year, the city has so much on offer, especially if you’re a student. The university has approximately 28,000 students including more than 5,000 international students from 160 countries around the world, all of whom will go through similar experiences.

I have put together some experiences that you are only likely to know if you went to the University of Portsmouth. Please be aware these will vary in seriousness and they are likely to have no significance to people unfamiliar with Portsmouth.

In 8 pictures, here are some things you will know if you went to the University of Portsmouth:

1 . University of Portsmouth Here are some things you will know if you went to the University of Portsmouth.

2 . The University of Portsmouth Library During the pandemic we all got used to continuously slapping anti-bac on our hands - but if you went to The University of Portsmouth you will be well versed with the toilets in the library. Made of a perforated plastic casing, the door handles would release hand gel every time you left the loos despite washing your hands already.

3 . Gida Express Gida Express would always have a long queue winding its way out onto the pavement. During my time at university, it was one of the go-to spots at the end of a night out.