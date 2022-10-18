The three books aim to update the way that disabled children are portrayed within the media and he has a close connection to the subject, as his 16-year-old, Emily White, is a wheelchair user herself.

Dan White, Fareham, has created a series of three books for Pearson about children with disabilities. Emily White and Dan White

Dan said: ‘Too many books infantilise characters with a disability, making them either one-dimensional or victims of their situation. I wanted to address this by creating a range of books that show the real life experiences of a child with a disability.

‘Emily embodies every disabled child, she is confident, outgoing and if people say she can’t do something, she asks why. If you give disabled children the right tools, they will prove that they can do anything and everything anyone else can do.’

The three books follow a character called Brook who is a ‘sassy’, ‘confident’ wheelchair user who goes on different adventures, the first one being to the moon where her imagination takes her.

The second book looks at the history and how some of the most pivotal disabled people are forgotten or not mentioned as much as they should be, and Dan said it was really important to him to explore how disabled people should be included.

Dan has also been approached by Ladybird, and there will be a book coming out next year from them, also highlighting the importance of inclusion.

