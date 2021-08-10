A-level results day 2021: Live updates and reaction as students in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville collect grades

Undated file photo of students sitting an exam. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

There will be plenty of smiles and sighs of relief as students find out what grades they have achieved this morning.

Once again exams have been cancelled due to the on-going Covid pandemic and the results are based on teacher assessments – drawing on a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework and in-class assessments using questions by exam boards.

Results day has also been moved slightly earlier in 2021, taking place on a Tuesday instead of the normal Thursday in mid-August slot, with GCSE’s being collected then instead.

Ofqual interim chief regulator Simon Lebus told the BBC that pupils in England awaiting their A-level and GCSE results can “feel satisfied” that their grades are fair this summer.

He said there have been three stages of checks to ensure students can feel they have been “fairly treated”, including Ofqual checking the policies that schools have for awarding grades and exam boards looking over them.

Our reporters and photographers will be out at colleges and sixth forms in Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham this morning to speak to teachers and students.

