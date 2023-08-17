A-Level results in Hampshire: Bay House Sixth Form students euphoric after receiving results - here are 9 pictures
Bay House Sixth Form students have been over the moon at their results – here are 9 pictures from this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST
Teachers handed out ice creams as a treat for students who have received their A-level results at Bay House Sixth Form this morning.
The school is celebrating a top set of results in Spanish and French with 100 percent of students achieving A*-B and 80 percent of students got an A*-B in ancient history.
Here are 9 pictures of students collecting their results this morning:
