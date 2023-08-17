News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

A-Level results in Hampshire: Bay House Sixth Form students euphoric after receiving results - here are 9 pictures

Bay House Sixth Form students have been over the moon at their results – here are 9 pictures from this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:27 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:36 BST

Teachers handed out ice creams as a treat for students who have received their A-level results at Bay House Sixth Form this morning.

The school is celebrating a top set of results in Spanish and French with 100 percent of students achieving A*-B and 80 percent of students got an A*-B in ancient history.

Here are 9 pictures of students collecting their results this morning:

Pictured: Joey Jones, Patrick Smith and Cameron Wallace Picture: Peter Langdown

1. Bay House Sixth Form A- Level Results 2023

Pictured: Joey Jones, Patrick Smith and Cameron Wallace Picture: Peter Langdown Photo: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales
Pictured: Head of Sixthform and Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Patrick Smith Picture: Peter Langdown

2. Bay House Sixth Form A- Level Results 2023

Pictured: Head of Sixthform and Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Patrick Smith Picture: Peter Langdown Photo: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales
Pictured: Flora Donnachiea and Lila North Picture: Peter Langdown

3. Bay House Sixth Form A- Level Results 2023

Pictured: Flora Donnachiea and Lila North Picture: Peter Langdown Photo: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales
Pictured: Head of Sixthform and Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Chris Willis with students Picture: Peter Langdown

4. Bay House Sixth Form A- Level Results 2023

Pictured: Head of Sixthform and Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Chris Willis with students Picture: Peter Langdown Photo: Peter Langdown

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireTeachers