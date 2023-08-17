A-Level results in Hampshire: Bay House Sixth Form students celebrate with ice creams as they receive results
Young people from Bay House Sixth Form tucked into ice creams which were dished out by the staff as a treat as they collected their results.
The school is celebrating a top set of results in Spanish and French with 100 percent of students achieving A*-B and 80 percent of students got an A*-B in ancient history and 77 percent in history.
Caleb Payne-Shelly received three A*’s in politics, ancient history and economics and he has got a place at The University of Bath studying politics and international relations.
He said: “I worked hard for this so I am happy I did get the results I needed.
“It’s been pretty good here at Bay House. The environment is good. It puts you in a good position to get good grades.”
Flora Donnachie got A’s in politics and sociology and a B in geography and she will be off the University of Exeter to study politics and international relations.
She said: “The staff have been really helpful. They have given a lot of one-to-one help if you wanted it. I am excited about university now that I have got the grades I needed. I am a little bit nervous but I have visited Exeter and the university before so I know the place a little bit already.”
Patrick Smith got an A* in maths and A’s in chemistry, physics and further maths as well as an A* in his EPQ and he will be studying material science at university.
He said: “I’m feeling pretty good. I was fairly confident I would get it.
“The exams were a stressful time but the more you do it, you get into the swing of things.”
Lila North got three A’s in biology, PE and geography. She has a place at Loughborough University to study sports science. She said: “I’m happy and I am excited about university - I can’t wait.”
Head of Sixth Form, Stacey Osborne said: “Our students will be leaving with a high proportion with A*- B grades which is a real achievement for them - particularly in the context of the challenges this cohort have faced during the pandemic.”
Headteacher Chris Willis said: “With great pride, we celebrate our students for their unwavering dedication, resilience and commitment to their post-16 studies.
“These results not only underscore our commitment to academic excellence but also amplify our ethos of nurturing well-rounded individuals primed for their future successes.”
Emily Fogwill got three A’s in business, history and PE and a B in her EPQ. She’s off to study history at the University of Warwick. She said: “I am really happy. I was really nervous because the entry requirements were quite high.
“It was stressful but there was a lot of revising. You’ve just got to put the effort in. It was a nice environment here and the staff made sure that you did your work but made it relaxing and supportive too.”