The school is celebrating a top set of results in Spanish and French with 100 percent of students achieving A*-B and 80 percent of students got an A*-B in ancient history and 77 percent in history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Caleb Payne-Shelly received three A*’s in politics, ancient history and economics and he has got a place at The University of Bath studying politics and international relations.

Pictured: Flora Donnachiea, Emil Fogwill and Lila North Picture credit: Peter Langdown

He said: “I worked hard for this so I am happy I did get the results I needed.

“It’s been pretty good here at Bay House. The environment is good. It puts you in a good position to get good grades.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “The staff have been really helpful. They have given a lot of one-to-one help if you wanted it. I am excited about university now that I have got the grades I needed. I am a little bit nervous but I have visited Exeter and the university before so I know the place a little bit already.”

Pictured: Head of Sixth Form, Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Chris Willis Picture credit: Peter Langdown

Patrick Smith got an A* in maths and A’s in chemistry, physics and further maths as well as an A* in his EPQ and he will be studying material science at university.

He said: “I’m feeling pretty good. I was fairly confident I would get it.

“The exams were a stressful time but the more you do it, you get into the swing of things.”

Pictured: Head of Sixthform and Head teacher Stacey Osborne and Patrick Smith Picture credit: Peter Langdown

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head of Sixth Form, Stacey Osborne said: “Our students will be leaving with a high proportion with A*- B grades which is a real achievement for them - particularly in the context of the challenges this cohort have faced during the pandemic.”

Headteacher Chris Willis said: “With great pride, we celebrate our students for their unwavering dedication, resilience and commitment to their post-16 studies.

“These results not only underscore our commitment to academic excellence but also amplify our ethos of nurturing well-rounded individuals primed for their future successes.”

Emily Fogwill got three A’s in business, history and PE and a B in her EPQ. She’s off to study history at the University of Warwick. She said: “I am really happy. I was really nervous because the entry requirements were quite high.