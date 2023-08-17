News you can trust since 1877
A-level results in Hampshire: Students from St Vincent College in Gosport have received their results this morning - here are 12 pictures

Teachers and staff at St Vincent College in Gosport are over the moon with the results that have been received this morning.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 17th Aug 2023, 13:24 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 13:56 BST

The college saw strong results in creative arts subjects with 75 per cent of students achieving A* to B in Art and Design Contextual Studies, 50 percent achieving A* to B in Art and 33.3 percent achieving A* to B in Art and Design Graphic Communication.

Andy Grant, Principal of St Vincent College, said: “Congratulations to our students who have worked hard this year and been ably supported by our teaching staff. St Vincent has the commitment to support students so that they achieve what they want in life, and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can."

Here are 12 images from this morning:

From left, Sophia Beattie, Brandon Enerson, Freya-Mae Purdy, Billy Lawton, Tyla-Jade Evans, Cheyenne Crisp and Nyah Gardner. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-08)

1. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport

From left, Sophia Beattie, Brandon Enerson, Freya-Mae Purdy, Billy Lawton, Tyla-Jade Evans, Cheyenne Crisp and Nyah Gardner. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-08) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Pictured: Reece Myatt, centre, with his mother Tina and his brother Marley. Reece has achieved Distinction*, Distinction and Merits and is going to read Earth Sciences at the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-20)

2. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport

Pictured: Reece Myatt, centre, with his mother Tina and his brother Marley. Reece has achieved Distinction*, Distinction and Merits and is going to read Earth Sciences at the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-20) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

From left, Charlotte Day, Abbi Smith, Sophie Keen and Karyn Ashcroft have all been successful on the Adult Access Course. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-18)

3. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport

From left, Charlotte Day, Abbi Smith, Sophie Keen and Karyn Ashcroft have all been successful on the Adult Access Course. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-18) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Melissa Francis has distinction stars in both Applied Psychology and Business. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-07)

4. A-level results day at St Vincent College, Gosport

Melissa Francis has distinction stars in both Applied Psychology and Business. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse

