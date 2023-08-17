A-Level results in Hampshire: St Vincent College in Gosport 'delighted' at students' accomplishments and overall pass rates achieved
St Vincent College in Gosport has opened its doors up this morning for a flurry of nervous and hesitant students who have been working hard towards securing places in higher education – and their hard work has paid off with a range of impressive results.
This year students have been re-introduced to the ‘normal’, pre-pandemic exam and marking conditions and depsite the constantly changing educational landscape, thousands of students across the country have done exceedingly well.
One hundred percent of students have achieved A Levels at grade A* to E, with 69.7 percent of all students achieving A* to C grades in three or more subjects and 25.9 percent achieving A* to B grades.
The college saw strong results in creative arts subjects with 75 per cent of students achieving A* to B in Art and Design Contextual Studies, 50 percent achieving A* to B in Art and 33.3 percent achieving A* to B in Art and Design Graphic Communication.
Students studying BTEC Vocational Level 3 subjects achieved a 100 percent pass rate and the college will be introducing new Adult Nursing and Digital Production and Design T Levels this autumn.
Andy Grant, Principal of St Vincent College, said: “Congratulations to our students who have worked hard this year and been ably supported by our teaching staff. St Vincent has the commitment to support students so that they achieve what they want in life, and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can.
“As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they can be proud of what they have accomplished.
“We are very keen to support any student that needs help with the University Clearing process and they must not hesitate to get in touch with the college over the coming days and weeks if they need to.”