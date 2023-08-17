This year students have been re-introduced to the ‘normal’, pre-pandemic exam and marking conditions and depsite the constantly changing educational landscape, thousands of students across the country have done exceedingly well.

One hundred percent of students have achieved A Levels at grade A* to E, with 69.7 percent of all students achieving A* to C grades in three or more subjects and 25.9 percent achieving A* to B grades.

St Vincent College teachers are 'delighted' at the results for A-level results day today. Pictured: Andy Grant, Principle at St Vincent College.

The college saw strong results in creative arts subjects with 75 per cent of students achieving A* to B in Art and Design Contextual Studies, 50 percent achieving A* to B in Art and 33.3 percent achieving A* to B in Art and Design Graphic Communication.

Andy Grant, Principal of St Vincent College, said: “Congratulations to our students who have worked hard this year and been ably supported by our teaching staff. St Vincent has the commitment to support students so that they achieve what they want in life, and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can.

“As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they can be proud of what they have accomplished.