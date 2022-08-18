Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hundreds of thousands of students are receiving grades across the country.

People at Portsmouth Grammar School are celebrating successful scores, with more than 95 per cent of teenagers securing their dream university place.

Students celebrating their results at City of Portsmouth College. Stephen Morgan MP is joining in with the festivities. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

This is the first cohort of students to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.

They are expected to face tougher competition for university places this year, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.

The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show.

A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed, down 2 per cent on the same point last year.

Students celebrating their A-level results at Portsmouth High School.

In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.

This year’s figure is the second highest on record, and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.

The number of students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds to gain places on courses is 6,850 this year, up by 3,770 in 2019.

Reporters at The News are across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham covering results day.

All the latest updates will be posted in this live blog at the bottom of this article.