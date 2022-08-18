Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 95 per cent of teenagers at Portsmouth Grammar School secured a place at their dream university – with an impressive seven destined for either Oxford or Cambridge.

Among those from the exclusive private school heading to Oxbridge is Elen Jones. The 18-year-old achieved four A* grades in chemistry, art, Spanish and history, taking her to Jesus College, Cambridge to study architecture.

Head boy Sam Bryan achieved three A* grades and is destined to read war studies at Kings College London War.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: ‘I’m looking forward to starting at Cambridge, but feel quite overwhelmed at the moment.’

Fellow high-flyer Oliver Spencer is off to St Edmund Hall, Oxford, to read biochemistry after clinching three A*s.

The 18-year-old said: ‘I didn’t check online before coming in this morning. I wanted to be here to receive my results as I knew that if it had all gone wrong there would be the support here to help me sort it out. I’m really happy with how I’ve done and looking forward to Oxford.’

Destiny Rose-Forde Kennedy arrived at the school’s sixth form from Mayfield School as a Wilkie Scholar - which saw the annual £17,955 fees being fully-funded.

Destiny Rose-Forde Kennedy arrived at the school’s sixth form from Mayfield School as a Wilkie Scholar - which saw the annual £17,955 fees being fully-funded. Now after bagging A*A*A grades, she is destined for St Anne’s College, Oxford to read Spanish with Spanish law.

Now after being awarded A*A*A grades, she is destined for St Anne’s College, Oxford to read Spanish with Spanish law.

‘Receiving my results has been a lot to take in, I am so proud of myself. I am really looking forward to my new beginning at Oxford,’ said the 17-year-old.

The pupils are among the first cohort to have sat exams since 2019, following unprecedented disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Pupils celebrate their grades at Portsmouth Grammar School

In all 54 per cent of Portsmouth Grammar School pupils achieved either all A or A* grades - which left the institution’s head teacher, Dr Anne Cotton, thrilled.

She said: ‘We are delighted to be able to share today with our pupils and their families. What they have achieved is a result of their commitment and hard work over two very disruptive years of education during which they have shown amazing resilience and adaptability.

‘The results also reflect the dedication of our teaching staff who have supported them all incredibly over the last two years.’

Jamie Reynolds, 18, achieved two Bs and an A which will take him to Southampton to read marketing

Elen Jones, 18. achieved four A* grades in chemistry, art, Spanish and history, taking her to Jesus College, Cambridge to study architecture.

Oliver Spencer is off to St Edmund Hall, Oxford, to read biochemistry after clinching three A*s.