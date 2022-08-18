A-level, T-level and BTEC results day 2022: Students across Portsmouth area celebrate stunning results in first exams since Covid-19 outbreak
PUPILS across the Portsmouth area are celebrating stunning grades on results day.
Hundreds of thousands of students are receiving grades across the country.
People at Portsmouth Grammar School are celebrating successful scores, with more than 95 per cent of teenagers securing their dream university place.
This is the first cohort of students to sit exams since the coronavirus outbreak.
They are expected to face tougher competition for university places this year, with institutions known to have been more conservative in their offers this year.
The number of students accepted on to UK degree courses has fallen this year, Ucas figures show.
A total of 425,830 people have had places confirmed, down 2 per cent on the same point last year.
In 2021, a record 435,430 people, from the UK and overseas, had places confirmed.
This year’s figure is the second highest on record, and up 16,870 compared with 2019 when exams were last held.
The number of students from the most disadvantaged backgrounds to gain places on courses is 6,850 this year, up by 3,770 in 2019.
Reporters at The News are across Portsmouth, Gosport and Fareham covering results day.
All the latest updates will be posted in this live blog at the bottom of this article.
Make sure to check in regularly to stay fully informed.
Live: Portsmouth A-level, T-level and BTEC results day
Last updated: Thursday, 18 August, 2022, 14:50
- Students across the Portsmouth area are awaiting their grades.
- This cohort have sat the first exams since the Covid-19 outbreak.
- Results are expected to be lower than during lockdowns, but higher than in 2019.
Bay House School results
Pupils at Bay House School in Gosport after celebrating their exam success ‘after bricking it’ about results.
In total, 38 per cent of students A*-A grades.
Portsmouth Grammar School Results
Several Portsmouth Grammar School students are heading to Oxford and Cambridge following a successful stack of results.
More than 95 per cent of teenagers at Portsmouth Grammar School secured a place at their dream university.
A royal admission to St Andrews University
Lady Louise Windsor, the Queen’s granddaughter, 18, will be attending St Andrews University after receiving her A-level results.
Lady Louise – the 18-year-old daughter of the Earl and Countess of Wessex – will start her degree course in September.
She will be reading English, according to a Buckingham Palace source.
Alannah Nolan - Fareham College
Alannah Nolan has two Distinction *s and one Distinction at Brecon. She is going to the University of Surrey to read international business.
Ethan Edgar - St Vincent College, Gosport
Ethan Edgar, 18, got a B in criminology, Distinction in applied sciene, and a Merit.
Oxbridge colleges ‘less flexible'
Oxbridge colleges are ’less flexible’ compared to other universities this year around accepting students, a headteacher at one of the country’s leading academy chains has said.
Alison Downey, the principal of Ark Putney Academy in south London, said high-achieving teenagers were finding it tougher to get accepted into Oxford and Cambridge universities than in previous years.
She said: ‘It has been difficult but as in any circumstance the children who have worked the hardest have got what they deserve.
’There’s a fair distribution of grades and for us it’s all about making sure the children get to the right destinations.
’We’re seeing flexibility from the universities across the board. I think it’s less flexible at the top-end for the elite universities (such as Oxbridge), but I think that’s to be expected given how many children deferred last year.’
A number of students in the Portsmouth area are celebrating their results and secured places at Oxbridge universities.
Andy Grant - principal of St Vincent College, Gosport
Andy Grant has given his reaction to the grades at his college on results day.
Jeremy Clarkson
As is tradition, Jeremy Clarkson has given his verdict on A-level results day.
T-levels at Fareham College
Judith McArdle, lecturer for T-level computing at Fareham College, gave her reaction to the T-level results.
She said: ‘They are amazing results and show the hard work that has gone into it.
‘This was a new qualification and the way students worked on placements reflected their results.
‘Getting real life experience pushed their grades up.’
Sophia Cooper - Fareham College
Sophia Cooper collected a distinction in Level-3 creative media, allowing her to go into the second tier of the course next year.
‘My dream is to go to Solent University and do TV production and then go into the industry,’ she said.