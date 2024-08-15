A Levels 2024: Staff at Havant and South Downs College "incredibly proud" of students results

By Freddie Webb

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Aug 2024, 18:36 BST
Staff at a college in Havant have been left “incredibly proud” by their students A Level results.

Havant and South Downs College (HSDC), which also has a campus in Alton, celebrated great grades. A Level students achieved a pass rate of 98 per cent, with half of the pupils achieving A* to B grades.

Havant and South Downs College. | HSDC
Havant and South Downs College. | HSDC

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO of HSDC, said: “We are incredibly proud of our students’ achievements this year. Their hard work, resilience, and determination have paid off, and we are delighted to see them succeed.

“Our staff have played a crucial role in guiding and supporting our students, and these results are a reflection of their commitment to excellence. We look forward to seeing our students continue to thrive in their future endeavours”. Of all the students studying Further Mathematics, 40 per cent of them achieved A* to A grades.

Pupils studying T levels were also successful. HSDC had a pass rate of 91.4 per cent compared to the national average of 88.7 per cent. Others achieved high scores in vocational and technical courses, with three people achieving the very highest triple Distinction* in BTEC Sport and Exercise Science.

