The teen turned up at the college this morning (August 17) to collect his results and all of his hard work has paid off as he received a distinction star in applied science, a merit in human biology and a distinction in psychology.

Following the amazing results that he has recieved, he will be going to the University of Portsmouth in the autumn to study Earth Science and he said that he is ‘looking foward to geo-physics’.

Reece Myatt, centre, with his mother Tina and his brother Marley. Reece has achieved Distinction*, Distinction and Merits and is going to read Earth Sciences at the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 170823-20)

Tina Myatt, Reece’s mum said: “He had a bad experience from primary school to senior school. He was bullied because he was different and it wasn’t recognised until it was too late – he was let down by the system – he had nuero-development trauma and he is on the autistic scale.

"The teacher here was really good with him and supported him – for him to get here it is amazing and I am so so proud of him.

"He has done so well.”

Tina said that when they tried to get him put into a school with special educational needs it was refused and because of this he struggled in a mainstream school because he was the target of bullying.

Reece said: “I was bullied and at the time they didn’t know much about autism and about having it and it hindered me and then come 2020, I got kicked out of school early because of the pandemic and so the was a shame but I have got brilliant grades now, I am off to my first choice university and that’s all I can hope for.