A Night to Remember: Portsmouth High School’s Gala Concert

The historic Cathedral of St Thomas in Old Portsmouth was abuzz with excitement on Tuesday evening as Portsmouth High School, GDST, celebrated its 143rd anniversary with a spectacular Gala Concert. The event, a highlight of the school’s musical calendar, featured over 150 performers and drew a sold-out audience, including local Mayors, Councillors, Governors, staff, parents and friends.

The evening began with a delightful French flute duet by Year 11 GCSE musicians Ting and Anna, setting the tone for a night of exceptional talent. The Ukuladies followed with a spirited mash-up of shanty and pirate tunes, bringing smiles to the faces of the audience. The strength and teamwork of Harmony and Cantabile captivated everyone, and the cast of Les Misérables brought the first half to a thrilling conclusion with their rousing rendition of ‘One Day More.’

After a brief intermission, the second half of the concert showcased the highly skilled Year 13 soloists Florence, Anna, and Sophie, whose mastery and skill inspired the younger pupils. The haunting sounds of Hildegard of Bingen’s ‘O Euchari’, sung antiphonally from different areas of the cathedral, created a mesmerising atmosphere. The combined orchestra and chorus of 150 performers then took the stage, delivering a powerful performance of Puccini’s ‘Humming Chorus’ from Madame Butterfly, accompanied by an expressive dance interpretation by Chloé (Year 10) and Anna (Year 11).

The concert reached its joyous climax with a full-group performance of Harry Styles’ ‘Treat People With Kindness’, leaving the audience uplifted and beaming with pride. The Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Richard Earle, summed up the evening perfectly, describing it as ‘a stunning evening bringing tears and laughter.’

Soloists Florence, Anna and Sophie

Head of the school, Mrs Sarah Parker, expressed her immense pride and emotion, stating, ‘I am moved and immensely proud of the school.’ Her words echoed the sentiments of everyone present, as the Gala Concert not only celebrated the school’s rich history but also highlighted the incredible talent and dedication of its students and staff.

As the audience filed out of the cathedral, the sense of community and shared achievement was palpable. It was a night to remember, a testament to the power of music and the enduring spirit of Portsmouth High School.