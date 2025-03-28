A special celebration: King’s Academy Gomer welcomes 152 guests for Special Lady Lunch
Across the school, each year group enjoyed their lunch in different sittings, making full use of the school’s fantastic grounds in the lovely weather. The afternoon was filled with smiles, chatter, laughter—as the children proudly shared their school day with those they hold dear.
This thoughtful event is a highlight of the school calendar and continues to be hugely popular with both families and staff. “It’s amazing!” said Grace D in Year 6. “I feel happy and sad at the same time as it’s my last one.”
Year 3 pupil Alfie P said, “I love having my Mum with me at school,” while fellow Year 3 student Leo H added, “I very much enjoyed having lunch with my Mum. It’s very fun.” Evie C in Year 4 also shared her joy, saying, “I feel really happy. It’s fun to play with my parents at school.”
Executive Headteacher Georgina Mulhall explained, “Our Special Lady Lunch is a wonderful chance to open our doors and welcome members of our community into school. It’s a joyful occasion where the children get to share part of their everyday experience, and the adults get a glimpse into school life. We also know that families come in many forms, which is why we call it our ‘Special Lady Lunch’—to celebrate the many brilliant women who care for and support our children.”
The school community is already looking forward to next year’s event, which continues to strengthen the warm connections between home and school that are so highly valued at Gomer.