A special celebration: King’s Academy Gomer welcomes 152 guests for Special Lady Lunch

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

In a heartwarming celebration ahead of Mothering Sunday, King’s Academy Gomer welcomed 152 special guests into school for its much-loved annual Special Lady Lunch. Held under glorious spring sunshine, the event offered a treasured opportunity for children to share lunch and playtime with the important women in their lives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Across the school, each year group enjoyed their lunch in different sittings, making full use of the school’s fantastic grounds in the lovely weather. The afternoon was filled with smiles, chatter, laughter—as the children proudly shared their school day with those they hold dear.

This thoughtful event is a highlight of the school calendar and continues to be hugely popular with both families and staff. “It’s amazing!” said Grace D in Year 6. “I feel happy and sad at the same time as it’s my last one.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Year 3 pupil Alfie P said, “I love having my Mum with me at school,” while fellow Year 3 student Leo H added, “I very much enjoyed having lunch with my Mum. It’s very fun.” Evie C in Year 4 also shared her joy, saying, “I feel really happy. It’s fun to play with my parents at school.”

Send us your stories - it's easy to do. See our video for details.

Executive Headteacher Georgina Mulhall explained, “Our Special Lady Lunch is a wonderful chance to open our doors and welcome members of our community into school. It’s a joyful occasion where the children get to share part of their everyday experience, and the adults get a glimpse into school life. We also know that families come in many forms, which is why we call it our ‘Special Lady Lunch’—to celebrate the many brilliant women who care for and support our children.”

The school community is already looking forward to next year’s event, which continues to strengthen the warm connections between home and school that are so highly valued at Gomer.