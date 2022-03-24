A report published by Hampshire County Council has looked into peer-on-peer abuse – that committed by children on children – following an Ofsted review of sexual abuse in schools and colleges last year.

The county council's education advisory panel has been told that a 'culture change' is needed in Hampshire schools to better tackle things like prejudice, racism and sexual abuse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: Shutterstock

Director of children's services, Steve Crocker, said: 'There was a sense that if peer-on-peer abuse was recognised and known it would be tackled.

'However, children and young people felt that much went unnoticed, was ‘normalised’ or was felt to be happening outside the education environment and therefore ‘beyond the control’ of the setting.

'Part of re-setting the culture is recognition that peer-on-peer abuse is happening in schools and colleges, and that normalisation of aspects of it such as the use of prejudicial and offensive language in society needs to be tackled.'

The Ofsted report from last year suggests that school staff were 'out of date' when it came to spotting online harassment and abuse.

Schools have to rethink how they engage with young people when it comes to abuse, it added.

Mr Crocker said: 'In general, the review found that children and young people reported much higher incidences of sexual harassment, online sexual abuse and bullying behaviours than teachers and leaders were aware of or recognised.

'Schools and colleges have clear guidance on expectations in respect of record-keeping for any child protection concern and it has been stressed thatsexual harassment and sexual violence do constitute such a concern.'

Since the Ofsted report, Hampshire County Council has been undertaking projects with more than 20 schools across the county, which will run until the summer.

Further projects are taking place in Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Basingstoke

Mr Crocker said: '[Projects are] focusing on healthy and respectful relationships and their inter-dependence with a positive culture through a whole-school approach.

'Projects run with facilitation until the summer of 2022, when it is hoped that impact thus far can be captured and then carried forward by the schools and indeed other settings that benefit from the sharing of their practice. '

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron