Administrative error forces Easter holiday camps at Boundary Oak School and Cupernham Junior School to cancel
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Easter holiday camps at Boundary Oak School, Fareham, and Cupernham Junior School, in Romsey, will no longer run next week due to an error.
The Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire is a provision that offers before, during, and after-school activity clubs across the UK.
The provision was due to offer a half term club over Easter at the two schools but following an Ofsted visit, they ‘are no longer able to run’ the club.
An email update from Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire said: “It is with deep regret that I must inform you that we are no longer able to run our Easter Holiday Camp.
“Earlier today, we received a visit from an Ofsted inspector and were advised that we should not have been operating this week.
“As a result, we have been instructed to cease our provision at both Boundary Oak School and Cupernham Junior School with immediate effect.
“We will begin processing refunds for any payments made, and further information will follow shortly. We kindly ask for your patience while we manage this.”
A further email update indicated that the provision has been operating under the “Foundation Sports Dorset and Hants” registration but Ofsted was not satisfied with this arrangement.
As a result, the company is in the process of obtaining a separate registration but until this is finalised, they cannot continue operating in Hampshire.
A spokesperson at Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire said: “We ensure that well being and safety is at the centre of everything we do and we have adhered to all safeguarding and safety for our children.
“We were visited by Ofsted this morning and during the visit it became clear that there had been an administrative error that meant we could not currently operate.
“We are speaking with Ofsted and hope to reopen as soon as possible. We would like to offer our apologies for any inconvenience this has caused to the parents who rely on our service.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.