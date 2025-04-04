Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An Easter holiday camp at two schools in Hampshire will no longer run following an administrative error.

The Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire is a provision that offers before, during, and after-school activity clubs across the UK.

The provision was due to offer a half term club over Easter at the two schools but following an Ofsted visit, they ‘are no longer able to run’ the club.

An email update from Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire said: “It is with deep regret that I must inform you that we are no longer able to run our Easter Holiday Camp.

“Earlier today, we received a visit from an Ofsted inspector and were advised that we should not have been operating this week.

“We will begin processing refunds for any payments made, and further information will follow shortly. We kindly ask for your patience while we manage this.”

A further email update indicated that the provision has been operating under the “Foundation Sports Dorset and Hants” registration but Ofsted was not satisfied with this arrangement.

As a result, the company is in the process of obtaining a separate registration but until this is finalised, they cannot continue operating in Hampshire.

A spokesperson at Foundation Sports and Play Hampshire said: “We ensure that well being and safety is at the centre of everything we do and we have adhered to all safeguarding and safety for our children.

“We were visited by Ofsted this morning and during the visit it became clear that there had been an administrative error that meant we could not currently operate.

“We are speaking with Ofsted and hope to reopen as soon as possible. We would like to offer our apologies for any inconvenience this has caused to the parents who rely on our service.”