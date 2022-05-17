Yesterday, St John’s College in Grove Road announced that it will not reopen in September this year due to declining numbers of pupils.
As a 114-year-old institution, the school has seen many young people come and go on their educational journeys.
The college has several notable alumni, who are known as Old Johannians.
Here are just some well-known faces and celebrities who have attended the school over the years.
1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, football player for Liverpool FC. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Photo: Andrew Powell
2. Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones actor, brother to singer Lily Allen. Picture: Jenny Anderson/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions
Photo: Jenny Anderson
3. Anthony Minghella, film director. Picture: Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images
Photo: Stephen Shugerman
4. Ian Burnett, Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales. Picture: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
Photo: Dan Kitwood