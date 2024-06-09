Alverstoke Church of England Junior School awarded Platinum by national body Modeshift STARS
and live on Freeview channel 276
Pupils at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School have been awarded Platinum by the national body Modeshift STARS that recognises businesses and schools going above and beyond bringing about a change in travel behaviour.
Achieving the highest of five awards available, the school has been able to demonstrate an ‘Outstanding Travel Plan’. This has been demonstrated in the school’s most recent survey which shows that more than 90 per cent of the pupils regularly walk, cycle or scoot to school.
Clare Slowther, head teacher, said: “We're passionate about promoting our children as leaders. We are proud of the Travel Team's achievements and of the whole school for adopting such a positive approach to travel.”
One pupil from each class is a travel ambassador meeting once a week to promote active travel. The travel ambassadors promote park and stride to alleviate dangerous and unnecessary parking outside the school. A new poster for the front of the school has also been designed by the team and they have held a walkathon to demonstrate how effective it can be to park a short distance away from the school and walk in.
With more of the pupils walking, cycling and scooting, the travel ambassadors promoted road safety with a number of initiatives including quizzes, bookmarks and an assembly when the risk of not wearing a helmet was demonstrated using an egg.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.