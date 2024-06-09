Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A school in Gosport has been recognised for its dedication to increase the number of students travelling to school by walking or cycling.

Achieving the highest of five awards available, the school has been able to demonstrate an ‘Outstanding Travel Plan’. This has been demonstrated in the school’s most recent survey which shows that more than 90 per cent of the pupils regularly walk, cycle or scoot to school.

Clare Slowther, head teacher, said: “We're passionate about promoting our children as leaders. We are proud of the Travel Team's achievements and of the whole school for adopting such a positive approach to travel.”

Pupils at Alverstoke Church of England Junior School have been awarded Platinum by the national body Modeshift STARS. Pictured: The travel team

One pupil from each class is a travel ambassador meeting once a week to promote active travel. The travel ambassadors promote park and stride to alleviate dangerous and unnecessary parking outside the school. A new poster for the front of the school has also been designed by the team and they have held a walkathon to demonstrate how effective it can be to park a short distance away from the school and walk in.