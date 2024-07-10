Ambitious students at King's Brune Park Academy embark on eye-opening work experience

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Students at a secondary school in Gosport have embarked on an eye-opening stint of work experience in a bid to get them ready to venture into the job market.

Secondary school pupils from King’s Academy Brune Park have taken part in a week long work experience to provide an insight into the type of career they may be interested in.

Pupils had the opportunity to get experience at a range of places including a contact lens manufacturer and New Theatre Royal. For those that did not attend off-site work experience, the school created a bespoke schedule to help students perfect their cv’s and understand the importance of volunteering. There were also webinars with professionals discussing different career paths.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
King's Brune Park

Daniela Caulea, one of the year 10 students at King’s Academy Brune Park, had the opportunity to do her work experience at a contact lens manufacturer. She had the opportunity to discover a vibrant world within the STEM fields. During her week-long stint, she rotated through two different labs, learning to operate equipment, record data, and more. What stood out for her was the chance to conduct her own experiments She said: “Everyone I worked with was lovely, I always felt comfortable asking questions, and I got to hear different people’s own stories and advice. It helped me decide on my own career path.” 

The students who embarked on work experience or experienced the school’s schedule will be getting ready to receive their GCSE results next month.

For more information about King’s Brune Park Academy, click here.

Related topics:Secondary school pupilsWork experienceStudentsPeopleQuestionsGosport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice