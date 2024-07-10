Ambitious students at King's Brune Park Academy embark on eye-opening work experience
Secondary school pupils from King’s Academy Brune Park have taken part in a week long work experience to provide an insight into the type of career they may be interested in.
Pupils had the opportunity to get experience at a range of places including a contact lens manufacturer and New Theatre Royal. For those that did not attend off-site work experience, the school created a bespoke schedule to help students perfect their cv’s and understand the importance of volunteering. There were also webinars with professionals discussing different career paths.
Daniela Caulea, one of the year 10 students at King’s Academy Brune Park, had the opportunity to do her work experience at a contact lens manufacturer. She had the opportunity to discover a vibrant world within the STEM fields. During her week-long stint, she rotated through two different labs, learning to operate equipment, record data, and more. What stood out for her was the chance to conduct her own experiments She said: “Everyone I worked with was lovely, I always felt comfortable asking questions, and I got to hear different people’s own stories and advice. It helped me decide on my own career path.”
The students who embarked on work experience or experienced the school’s schedule will be getting ready to receive their GCSE results next month.
