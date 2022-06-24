The archbishops’ household commissioning team stopped off at the Gosport and Fareham Trust to discuss the support the trust has offered students and families during the pandemic.

Set up in March 2021, The Church of England Families and Households Commission is looking at pressures and challenges facing all families and households in England, as well highlighting positives in local communities.

The GFM recently received the highly prestigious TES Award for the Community Engagement Initiative of the Year after it spent nearly £300,000 in government grants for the Covid premium on activities in response to the challenges from the pandemic.

From left: Chris Willis (executive headteacher), Mary Hawes (national children's advisor for the Church of England), Professor Janet Walker OBE (chair of the commision), Geoff Walls (GFM's director of schooling), and Kerry Payne (executive headteacher).

GFM Executive headteacher Chris Willis was named ‘innovator of the year’ for his work supporting military families in Gosport.

He said: ‘We were delighted to win the National TES Award for Community Impact Initiative just last week.

‘This visit from the Archbishop's team was further fantastic recognition for the ongoing work that the GFM is trying to achieve through its Community Strategy.

‘Our focus and drive to improve the schooling of all young people, alongside radical community transformation for the whole town remains a core focus for the GFM.

‘It was tremendous to be able to share and celebrate our ongoing successes through our partnerships with vital organisations, charities and businesses who we are working collaboratively with to secure greater Gosport Futures for all.’