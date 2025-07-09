‘As a city, we are honoured to have Portsmouth High School as part of the education system, presenting early opportunities for our young people,’ says Deputy Lord Mayor

This week the creative talents of Portsmouth High School’s GCSE and A Level students were showcased at the annual Art and Design Technology Exhibition held in the Art Atrium at the senior school.

The school was delighted to welcome the Deputy Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth, the Deputy Mayor and Mayor’s Consort of Fareham and the Deputy Mayor and Mayoress of Gosport as well as other local dignitaries including Governors and Former Governors of Portsmouth High School.

The Deputy Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Abdul Kadir, said, ‘There is such a breadth of talent here tonight and a wonderful exhibition. Portsmouth High School should be proud and, as a city, we are honoured to have Portsmouth High School as part of the education system, presenting early opportunities for our young people.’

The Deputy Mayor of Gosport, Councillor Richard Earle, said:

Portsmouth High School alumnae enjoy the exhibition

‘This exhibition is of an impeccable standard. This is our third visit and we really hope we are invited back next year for our fourth.’

Councillor Tina Ellis, Deputy Mayor of Fareham, added:

‘The support provided to pupils in their creative pursuits is truly exceptional. They are consistently encouraged and empowered to express themselves freely and confidently.’

Head of Creative Arts Faculty at Portsmouth High School, Mrs Emma Noble, said:

Deputy Lord Mayor and Lady Mayoress of Portsmouth

‘We are incredibly proud to celebrate the outstanding creativity and dedication showcased in this year’s GCSE and A Level Art and Design Technology exhibition. The diversity of work on display reflects the unique voices and perspectives of our students, each piece telling its own story. From traditional drawing and painting to digital media, sculpture, textiles, and product design, the range of media used demonstrates both technical skill and fearless experimentation.

‘This exhibition is testament to the commitment and passion our students have shown throughout the course. Their ability to explore complex themes, push creative boundaries, and refine their craft is inspiring. We congratulate every student on their achievements and thank them for contributing to such a vibrant and visually engaging showcase. This is not just an exhibition of two years hard work – it is a celebration of imagination, innovation, and the future of creative thinking.’