Beacon View Primary Academy celebrates glowing Ofsted report

There were celebrations at Beacon View Primary Academy this week as the school held a special event to mark its highly positive inspection report from Ofsted, which saw it rated ‘good’ in three categories and ‘outstanding’ in two. This follows an inspection held in July.

At the event, pupils, staff and families all came together to celebrate their wonderful school. They were joined by the Lord Mayor and guests enjoyed speeches as well as a cake to mark the occasion.

The event comes off the back of the inspectors’ report which was full of praise for the school. In particular, the inspectors highlighted the warm, friendly culture staff have created, commenting that pupils are “joyful and enthusiastic to learn” as well as “kind and caring to each other”. Importantly, they found that that the school has a strong sense of community, with pupils looked after well by staff who “really know them and their families”.

The report also highlighted the transformation the school has undergone and the recently improved curriculum, which inspectors described as “ambitious”. They found that these improvements have had a “positive impact” on pupils’ progress, whilst those with SEND were said to have their needs identified “rapidly and effectively”.

Equally, the inspectors were keen to praise the school’s early years provision, which they rated ‘outstanding’. They noted that children’s learning in the early years provides the “best possible start to their time in school” and that an “exceptionally well-designed range of activities are delivered skilfully in a well-resourced environment”.

The school’s personal development offer was also rated ‘outstanding’ and described as “exceptional”. According to the report, the academy goes “above and beyond to provide a rich set of experiences for all pupils”, including a wide variety of extra-curricular activities as well as responsibilities such as prefect or digital leader. These support pupils’ character development and enable them to “contribute well to the life of the school and wider community”.

Catherine Williams, Principal of Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “All of us at Beacon View are very pleased with the inspectors’ feedback and the praise they have given us, so we wanted to celebrate with our fantastic school community. In particular, we are delighted that we are now rated ‘outstanding’ in both personal development and early years provision and that the inspectors commented on the fantastic experience pupils receive at our school. Looking ahead, we are excited to build upon this report so that we can continue to deliver an excellent and well-rounded education to all our pupils.”

Darran Ellison-Lee, Director of Primary Education at United Learning, said: “This is an excellent result which is credit to the hard work and dedication of staff, pupils and families at the school. The inspectors’ comments are highly encouraging and reflect the transformation the academy has undergone, thanks to the superb efforts of all the staff at Beacon View.”