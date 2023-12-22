A primary school has welcomed a range of people through its doors to celebrate the festive season by offering a free community Christmas lunch.

The community Christmas lunch was first launched last year and it was such a success that the principal decided to host the event again – and everyone in the community was welcome. The lunch took place on Friday, December 22 and it was an amazing event enjoyed by all that attended.

Sally Hodgson, principal at Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “We are here for our second, and what we hope will become our annual community Christmas lunch. The idea is that we bring together as many different members of the community as possible, so families, elderly people, anyone who wants to join us and it’s just about bringing everyone together to celebrate Christmas really.

"We believe that community and our local community, not just our school family but the wider family beyond our school doors, is really important for our children.”

