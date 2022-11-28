The school has been working alongside a number of local businesses and organisations in the area including Caterlink, the Peace Centre, Co-Operative Funeral Care and St Michaels and All Angels Church, to be able to put on this festive shindig.

Beacon View Primary Academy, Allaway Avenue, Paulsgrove. Pciture: Sarah Standing (130320-105)

Sally Hodgson, principal at Beacon View, said: ‘We weren’t able to do anything when I joined because we were still being very cautious due to Covid, but this year, we wanted to do something as an act of kindness for the community.

‘Christmas shouldn’t be about how big the present is, it is about giving something to someone else. Each week we give out a kindness bear that goes round the students and we talk about the importance of being kind. We are trying to show people it doesn’t cost anything to be nice and this is me putting my actions into words.

‘We are hoping to serve about 500 but we are also hoping to make 600 meals to go out to the community for people that are at home and can’t make it to us.’

The school has been overwhelmed with the amount of support and community spirit that people all across Paulsgrove have shown to help make residents in the community enjoy their Christmas.

