Beacon View Primary Academy welcomes Lord Mayor to summer fair

On Friday, there was much excitement at Beacon View Primary Academy as the school welcomed the Lord Mayor Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson to celebrate its Summer Fair and the official opening of its new playground and school building, which had been delayed due to the pandemic.

Against the backdrop of clear summer skies, the Beacon View school community came together for a fantastic afternoon filled with fun and celebration. Kicking off with tours of the new building, guests then enjoyed musical performances by pupils as well as a special performance by the winner of Beacon View’s Got Talent. This was then followed by Chris Edwards, President of the Rotary Club, cutting the celebratory cake and the ribbon being cut by one of the children who had won a competition to design a Narnia door for the playground, to mark its official opening.

With the building and playground officially opened, special guests were treated to tea and cake before the start of the Summer Fair. Families were able to enjoy a free burger or hot dog, thanks to a generous donation from Fareham Meon Rotary, as well as wander around the range of stalls on offer whilst catching up and enjoying the sunshine.

Sally Hodgson, Principal at Beacon View Primary Academy, said:

“We were delighted to open our new playground and school building on Friday as well as to celebrate our Summer Fair with special guests and our fantastic Beacon View community. Pupils are already enjoying the new school facilities and it was wonderful to officially open both in the glorious sunshine. We are also grateful to our special guests including the Lord Mayor for generously giving up their time to support and celebrate with us.”