Art students from City of Portsmouth College joined with St Jude’s Church of England Primary School pupils to take part in two-day community event The Big Draw.

Student Harmony Ordish, 18, said: ‘I’ve never been in a cathedral and it’s interesting because the space has a really calming feel to it.’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

City of Portsmouth College students show off their work at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Reverend Canon Kathryn Percival said: ‘All of us at the cathedral have really enjoyed hosting The Big Draw – it’s been a fantastic combination of art, creativity, and relationship-building – and at the end of it all, we have beautiful bunting round our nave.