Beautiful bunting created for Portsmouth Cathedral as college art students join forces with primary pupils for The Big Draw

PORTSMOUTH Cathedral has been decked out with colourful bunting to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee with a little help from city art students.

By Emily Jessica Turner
Tuesday, 24th May 2022, 2:22 pm

Art students from City of Portsmouth College joined with St Jude’s Church of England Primary School pupils to take part in two-day community event The Big Draw.

Student Harmony Ordish, 18, said: ‘I’ve never been in a cathedral and it’s interesting because the space has a really calming feel to it.’

City of Portsmouth College students show off their work at Portsmouth Cathedral.

Reverend Canon Kathryn Percival said: ‘All of us at the cathedral have really enjoyed hosting The Big Draw – it’s been a fantastic combination of art, creativity, and relationship-building – and at the end of it all, we have beautiful bunting round our nave.

‘We have all been so impressed by the quality of the art and design work – and by all the thought and concentration that has gone into the project. Just passing through the Cathedral and seeing that focus and care going into their work was wonderful.’

