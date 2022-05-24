Art students from City of Portsmouth College joined with St Jude’s Church of England Primary School pupils to take part in two-day community event The Big Draw.
Student Harmony Ordish, 18, said: ‘I’ve never been in a cathedral and it’s interesting because the space has a really calming feel to it.’
Reverend Canon Kathryn Percival said: ‘All of us at the cathedral have really enjoyed hosting The Big Draw – it’s been a fantastic combination of art, creativity, and relationship-building – and at the end of it all, we have beautiful bunting round our nave.
‘We have all been so impressed by the quality of the art and design work – and by all the thought and concentration that has gone into the project. Just passing through the Cathedral and seeing that focus and care going into their work was wonderful.’