Ofsted praise for 'passionate' teachers at The Learning Place in North End

A ‘Good’ rating and praise has been given by Ofsted to the teachers, managers and leaders at The Learning Place, run by Portsmouth's City Council.

Ofsted recently inspected the Community Learning Service at The Learning Place in North End to look at how well adult learning courses are run.

In its report, inspectors said: 'Adult learners produce high-quality work and gain the confidence and motivation to move on to further learning or employment’ and ‘Learners rightly feel well supported by passionate, experienced and well-qualified teachers, managers and leaders who enthuse and interest learners in the subjects they study’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delighted staff from The Learning Place. From left: Jenny Ames, Sue Parkes, Jo Duckett, Cheryl Head, Jenny Bellinger

Councillor Suzy Horton, cabinet member for education at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘I'm glad that the Ofsted inspectors have praised our Community Learning Service, in particular our passionate staff at The Learning Place and the results that they achieve with our adult learners to inspire them to grow in confidence and move forward, often into employment.’

Portsmouth City Council's Community Learning Service offers adult learning courses based mainly around community and family learning as well as courses in English, mathematics and English for speakers of other languages.

This service also offers apprenticeship standards in level 3 business administrator, level 3 teaching assistant and health and social care at levels 4 and 5.

Alan Lowe, enterprise centres manager at Portsmouth City Council, said: ‘The Learning Place have really helped our Enterprise Centres team with recruitment and training.