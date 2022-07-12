Bedenham Primary School, in Bridgemary, has reburied the time capsule that they discovered earlier this year in a block of cement, after Caroline Wood, head of school, was informed by a former pupil, who now lives in Australia, that the capsule existed.

Mark Vernon, made the unforgettable discovery which contained a photo album, a log book from 1948, a trophy celebrating the Coronation in 1953, a copy of an edition of The News and pages of aspirations made by the children in year six in 1996.

Caroline said she had been showing the students what they had found and what they were adding to the capsule and that the students and staff had really embraced the idea of reburying it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Vernon (48), Site Manager at Bedenham Primary School, places the updated time capsule. Picture: Mike Cooter (120722)

She said: ‘It is a little buried history of the school from the beginning.

‘I have been contacted by the International Time Capsule Society and they are really interested in hearing our story.’

The school decided to rebury the time capsule with updated items from their current students who made a poster dedicated to their experiences through the pandemic and their aspirations for the future. The capsule also has a new school jumper, football kit and photographs.

Caroline Wood (54), Head of School at Bedenham Primary School, places the plaque over the updated time capsule. Picture: Mike Cooter (120722)

Caroline held a school assembly on June 11 where some of the former pupils who initially contributed to the time capsule in 1996 attended where they wrote updates on their aspiration posters to show where they are in life.

One former students, Felicity Scott, updated her aspiration which she wrote, at ten years old, that she wanted to be a teacher and her dream came true as she is currently a teacher at a school in Fareham.

Mark, who has reburied and cemented the time capsule, said: ‘It has been really good. It has been really interesting to break it out and we did not know what we were going to find.’

The updated time capsule has been cemented in its original space with a plaque on top informing future generations that it should be opened until 2047.

A memory board of lockdown made by pupils at Bedenham Primary School, which they added to the time capsule. Picture: Mike Cooter (120722)