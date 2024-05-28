Best and worst performing schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Waterlooville according to Progress 8 Scores

By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th May 2024, 14:17 BST
With secondary school students currently sitting this year’s GCSE’s, here are some of the best and worst performing schools in Hampshire.

The Department for Education measures the progress that students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, and at the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. This is known as Progress 8 and the higher a pupil’s ‘Progress 8’ score, the more progress they have made in comparison with pupils who started at a similar level. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.

Here are the Progress 8 scores for 25 schools in Hampshire:

1. Progress 8 Scores

Here are the Progress 8 Scores for schools in Hampshire including Brune Park, Mayfield School and Trafalgar School. Photo: Google

Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.70 which is described as well below average.

2. Ark Charter Academy School Portsmouth

Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.70 which is described as well below average. Photo: -

St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 which is described as well above average.

3. St Edmunds Catholic School

St Edmunds Catholic School has a Progress 8 score of 0.59 which is described as well above average. Photo: -

Priory School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.44 which is described as below average.

4. Priory School, Portsmouth

Priory School, Portsmouth, has a Progress 8 score of -0.44 which is described as below average. Photo: -

