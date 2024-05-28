The Department for Education measures the progress that students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, and at the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. This is known as Progress 8 and the higher a pupil’s ‘Progress 8’ score, the more progress they have made in comparison with pupils who started at a similar level. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.
Best and worst performing schools in Portsmouth, Havant, Gosport and Waterlooville according to Progress 8 Scores
By Sophie Lewis
Published 28th May 2024, 14:17 BST
With secondary school students currently sitting this year’s GCSE’s, here are some of the best and worst performing schools in Hampshire.
