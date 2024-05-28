The Department for Education measures the progress that students make from the end of key stage 2, which is the last year of primary school, and at the end of key stage 4, which is when students take their GCSE exams. This is known as Progress 8 and the higher a pupil’s ‘Progress 8’ score, the more progress they have made in comparison with pupils who started at a similar level. A school’s Progress 8 score is always rounded to 2 decimal places and a score above 0 means that pupils are doing better than average while a score below 0 means pupils progress is less than average.