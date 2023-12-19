As the deadline for primary school applications near, parents and guardians will be faced with the difficult decision of choosing which school to send their children – and there are so many amazing schools in the area.Ofsted inspects thousands of schools across the country annually and it is a body that awards schools one of four ratings based on performance. A school can receive an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. The News has pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in the area which have been rated outstanding or good by Ofsted.