Parents across Hampshire will be finding out which primary schools their children will be going to in September from today (April 16) – and there are so many amazing schools in the area.Ofsted inspects thousands of schools across the country annually and it is a body that awards schools one of four ratings based on performance. A school can receive an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. The News has pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in the area which have been rated outstanding or good by Ofsted.
Best primary schools in Hampshire: Here are 36 primary schools rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are home to a number of high achieving schools - Here are some of the best rated primary schools.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2020, 11:30 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2024, 09:45 BST
1 / 9
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.