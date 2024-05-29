Best primary schools in Hampshire: Here are 42 primary schools rated Outstanding or Good by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2020, 11:30 BST
Updated 29th May 2024, 14:23 BST
Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are home to a number of high achieving schools - Here are some of the best rated primary schools.

Parents across Hampshire will be finding out which primary schools their children will be going to in September from today (April 16) – and there are so many amazing schools in the area.Ofsted inspects thousands of schools across the country annually and it is a body that awards schools one of four ratings based on performance. A school can receive an outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate rating. The News has pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in the area which have been rated outstanding or good by Ofsted.

Here are 42 primary schools that have received either an outstanding or good Ofsted rating:

1. Best primary schools in Hampshire

Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174)

2. Springwood Infant School, Waterlooville

Springwood Infant School in Waterlooville, has received a Good Ofsted report, matching the junior school who also received a good rating back in 2022. The report was published on November 13, 2023. Picture: Sarah Standing (131123-1174) Photo: Sarah Standing

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022.

3. Cliffdale Primary School

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022. Photo: ian hargreaves

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.

4. Redwood Park Academy

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019. Photo: Google Maps

