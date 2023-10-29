News you can trust since 1877
Best primary schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Here are 16 primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

Portsmouth and the surrounding areas are home to a number of outstanding schools - Here are some of the best rated primary schools:
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2020, 11:30 GMT
Updated 29th Oct 2023, 15:31 GMT

Ofsted is a body that inspects schools across the country every year. A school can be awarded one of four ratings: Outstanding, good, requires improvement or inadequate.

The News has pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in the area – according to Ofsted.

Here are 16 primary schools that have received an outstanding Ofsted review.

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022.

1. Cliffdale Primary School

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022. Photo: ian hargreaves

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.

2. Redwood Park Academy

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019. Photo: Google Maps

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

3. Red Barn Community Primary School

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018. Photo: Google Maps

This school in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, Gosport has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on November 26, 2010.

4. Alverstoke Community Infant School

This school in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, Gosport has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on November 26, 2010. Photo: Google Maps

