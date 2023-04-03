Ofsted inspects schools across the Portsmouth area and gives them one of four ratings, ranging from inadequate to outstanding – Here are some of the best rated primary schools:

If you are eagerly anticipating the results of your child’s primary school application, which will be released on April 17, you might be wondering what primary schools have got an ‘outstanding’ rating from Oftsed.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in our area – according to Ofsted.

You can see them in our gallery below.

These are the 17 primary schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas thathave managed to secure an outstanding rating in their latest inspections.

Cliffdale Primary School This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022.

Redwood Park Academy This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.

Red Barn Community Primary School This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

Alverstoke Community Infant School This school in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, Gosport has been rated 'outstanding' by Ofsted. The latest report was published on November 26, 2010.