Best primary schools in Portsmouth: Here are 17 primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville
Ofsted inspects schools across the Portsmouth area and gives them one of four ratings, ranging from inadequate to outstanding – Here are some of the best rated primary schools:
If you are eagerly anticipating the results of your child’s primary school application, which will be released on April 17, you might be wondering what primary schools have got an ‘outstanding’ rating from Oftsed.
We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in our area – according to Ofsted.
SEE ALSO: In pictures: Here are 9 of the best soft play areas in Portsmouth and Hampshire perfect for Easter half term
You can see them in our gallery below.
These are the 17 primary schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas thathave managed to secure an outstanding rating in their latest inspections.