Best primary schools in Portsmouth: Here are 17 primary schools rated Outstanding by Ofsted in Portsmouth, Gosport, Havant, Fareham and Waterlooville

Ofsted inspects schools across the Portsmouth area and gives them one of four ratings, ranging from inadequate to outstanding – Here are some of the best rated primary schools:

By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Jan 2020, 11:30 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2023, 11:38 BST

If you are eagerly anticipating the results of your child’s primary school application, which will be released on April 17, you might be wondering what primary schools have got an ‘outstanding’ rating from Oftsed.

We have pulled together a list of the highest rated primary schools in our area – according to Ofsted.

You can see them in our gallery below.

These are the 17 primary schools in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas thathave managed to secure an outstanding rating in their latest inspections.

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022.

1. Cliffdale Primary School

This school in Battenburg Avenue, North End has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on March 28, 2022. Photo: ian hargreaves

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019.

2. Redwood Park Academy

This school in Wembley Grove, Cosham has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 6, 2019. Photo: Google Maps

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018.

3. Red Barn Community Primary School

This school in Linden Lea, Portchester has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on December 18, 2018. Photo: Google Maps

This school in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, Gosport has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on November 26, 2010.

4. Alverstoke Community Infant School

This school in Ashburton Road, Alverstoke, Gosport has been rated ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted. The latest report was published on November 26, 2010. Photo: Google Maps

