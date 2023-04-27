The Year 2 pupils from Bidbury Infants School carried out the litter pick, with the help of Havant Borough Council and Portsdown View Care Home, in areas near their school as part of their current topic being 'Saving the Environment'. The litter picking team was made up of selected pupils who had written a letter to the council to explain why they think they should be chosen to take part, as well as why litter picking is important.