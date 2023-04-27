News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
13 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
5 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
7 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
8 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
11 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
11 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Bidbury Infant School pupils take part in litter pick to help improve their local environment in Bedhampton

Pupils from a Bedhampton school have been learning how to better look after their local environment – and then put their knowledge into action by taking part in litter picking.

By Kelly Brown
Published 27th Apr 2023, 23:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 23:49 BST

The Year 2 pupils from Bidbury Infants School carried out the litter pick, with the help of Havant Borough Council and Portsdown View Care Home, in areas near their school as part of their current topic being 'Saving the Environment'. The litter picking team was made up of selected pupils who had written a letter to the council to explain why they think they should be chosen to take part, as well as why litter picking is important.

ALSO READ: Six-year-old writes a book in aid of Hero Paws animal charity

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Pictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Casey 7 and Ralph 7 from Bidbury Infants School picking up litter Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Casey 7 and Ralph 7 from Bidbury Infants School picking up litter Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Casey 7 and Ralph 7 from Bidbury Infants School picking up litter Picture: Habibur Rahman
Most Popular
Pictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur RahmanPictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur Rahman
Pictured: Pupils from Bidbury Infants School with their teacher ready for litter picking Picture: Habibur Rahman
Related topics:BedhamptonHavant Borough Council