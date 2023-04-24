Six-year-old Theo Robbins, from Fareham, had the idea to create his own story book as a result of his father Chris being in the Royal Navy, and the family owning two rescue animals themselves. The book has been published to raise money for Hero Paws, an animal charity that helps with rehoming retired service dogs.

Theo’s book, which is called The Cousin Adventure, Book 1: The Elemental Gems, is a ‘fun and engaging’ story about three cousins who go on an adventure to find four elemental gems.

One reader commented ‘I was blown away by the quality of Theo’s book’, with another describing it as ‘engaging and very imaginative’.

Theo’s mother Talula Grey, also an author who writes support books for military children, told The News that Theo was inspired to write his own book after seeing his mother at work, even helping her to write her own book.

Talula added that the book is entirely his own work as he ‘wanted to do it himself’ and that ‘he was very clear about what he wanted to write’, spending a few hours writing the story over the school holidays. The book went on sale on April 18.

Theo’s 11-year-old cousin Freya, who lives in Cornwall, has also written her own book to raise funds for her school library, influenced by her passion for literature. Freya’s book, The Three Dragons of Element, tells the story

of John and Ashley, a pair who go on an adventure to rescue three dragons. Both Theo’s and Freya’s books are receiving rave reviews from critics and readers, with many praising the two children’s talent and creativity.

The charity Hero Paws released a statement about Theo’s book, calling it ‘beautiful and truly so sweet. I love how they’ve published their own books’.

Talula has said that herself and Theo’s family are all ‘so proud’ of his achievement, and that ‘they all think it’s amazing’ that Theo has been able to publish his own book at a young age.

Both Theo’s and Freya’s books are on Amazon, with Theo’s book £4, with money going towards the Hero Paws charity.