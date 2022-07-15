Boost for learning, creativity and play at Gosport school given fresh new makeover

Newtown Primary School has been given an exterior makeover to freshen up its student areas as part of the local council’s schools’ decoration programme.

The Hampshire school, based in Gosport, caters for 370 students, aged between four and 11.

The work, tendered by Hampshire County Council’s Property Services, was carried out by Trident Maintenance Services which chose Crown Paints, which met the standard specified by the council.

Newtown Primary School's fresh new makeover.

Crown Paints said they were delighted to provide the 220 litres of paint for the Newton Primary School Project.

Joanne Thomas, specification sales manager at Crown Paints, said: ‘Design and colour can have a huge positive impact on an educational setting, so it’s important that students have the right environment to encourage learning, creativity, and play.